Abstract

Motorcyclists are over-represented in fatal crashes in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). In Malaysia, motorcyclists comprise about 60% of all fatalities in road crashes. However, the prevalence and determinants of risky riding behaviours have been rarely studied in the country. This study aims to investigate motorcycle-related risky riding behaviours at signalised intersections. A total of 72,377 observations were made during six days at six different signalised intersections in Terengganu, Malaysia. Four risky riding behaviours were observed together (i.e. helmet non-use, red-light running, mobile phone use, turn signal neglect) along with additional demographic and contextual factors. The most prevalent risky riding behaviour was turn signal neglect (29.7% of all observations), and the least prevalent was mobile phone while riding (0.2% of all observations). Four logistic regressions were fitted to predict the four risky riding behaviours using the demographic and contextual explanatory factors. The results suggest that helmet non-use increases among female riders, riders wearing industrial uniforms, carrying passengers, riding during the weekend, during off-peak hours, during clear weather, at T-junctions, on multi-lane roads, and on minor road approaches. Red light running increases among female riders, riders wearing industrial uniforms, carrying passengers, during clear weather, at T-junctions, on multi-lane roads, and on major road approaches. Mobile phone use increases among female riders, riders wearing industrial uniforms, carrying passengers, and at cross-junctions. Turn signal neglect increases among male riders, riders not wearing industrial uniforms, solo riders, on weekends, during off-peak hours, during clear weather, on single-lane roads, and on minor road approaches. The findings of this study have significant implications for the development of targeted countermeasures such as education programs and road policing.

