Abstract

Pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, and other vulnerable road users represent more than half of all road fatalities globally. In Tanzania, pedestrians account for a significant proportion of the death toll, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities (WHO, 2018) and a 2016 study conducted in Dar Es Salaam found that 87% of school-aged children walk to school (Draisin, 2016), highlighting that school-aged children are exposed to a high level of risk. The present work reports the results of a study conducted in primary and secondary schools in the Arusha Region of Tanzania which investigates the students' road crossing mental representation, as well as their level of hazard perception awareness, through their declared gaze behaviour. The students were asked to identify and tell the areas where hazards could come from within three road crossing scenarios, thus exploring the mental representation of the visual exploration strategies applied by children and teenagers when crossing the road.



RESULTS showed the tendency to apply the "compliant gaze behaviour" pattern in a flexible manner and to integrate it with the exploration of other areas in the visual field, particularly by the senior students. Practical implications for planning effective pedestrian road safety training programs are discussed.

Language: en