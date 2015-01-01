Abstract

The state-of-the-art traffic sign recognition (TSR) algorithms are designed to recognize the textual information of a traffic sign at over 95% accuracy. Even though, they are still not ready for complex roadworks near ramps. In real-world applications, when the vehicles are running on the freeway, they may misdetect the traffic signs for the ramp, which will become inaccurate feedback to the autonomous driving applications and result in unexpected speed reduction. The misdetection problems have drawn minimal attention in recent TSR studies. In this paper, it is proposed that the existing TSR studies should transform from the point-based sign recognition to path-based sign learning. In the proposed pipeline, the confidence of the TSR observations from normal vehicles can be increased by clustering and location adjustment. A supervised learning model is employed to classify the clustered learned signs and complement their path information. Test drives are conducted in 12 European countries to calibrate the models and validate the path information of the learned sign. After model implementation, the path accuracy over 1,000 learned signs can be increased from 75.04% to 89.80%. This study proves the necessity of the path-based TSR studies near freeway ramps and the proposed pipeline demonstrates a good utility and broad applicability for sensor-based autonomous vehicle applications.

