Ahn K, Rakha HA, Park S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2020; 2674(10): 429-437.

(Copyright © 2020, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0361198120935445

Roadway grade is one of the major variables that affects a vehicle's energy consumption. This study demonstrates the potential benefits of an eco look-ahead control for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The proposed eco look-ahead controller was developed for the lead vehicle of a platoon of BEVs. The eco look-ahead control predicts the optimum speed and acceleration levels within a preset speed window to minimize energy consumption considering the instantaneous energy used and the regenerated energy. The developed BEV eco look-ahead control system integrates a BEV energy consumption model and a powertrain model to save fuel while maintaining vehicle speed within a user-specified window. In addition, the study demonstrates the effects of roadway grade on BEV energy consumption. The results show that the energy consumption of BEVs are significantly reduced on downhill roads compared with internal combustion engine vehicles owing to regenerative braking. Specifically, testing showed that BEVs could even produce extra energy on downhill roads. The study also tested the eco look-ahead control on an 18-km section of I-81 and found that the system produced savings of 8.51% and 26.88% in the uphill and downhill directions, respectively. This study demonstrated that regenerative energy in BEVs is a critical factor in energy efficiency and the developed eco look-ahead control significantly improved the energy efficiency for BEVs.


