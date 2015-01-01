|
Citation
|
Pike AM, Datta S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2020; 2674(10): 438-447.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Pavement marking retroreflectivity depends on several factors including but not limited to the type of retroreflective optics, binder, installation quality, marking condition, and measurement type/geometry. Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) evaluated the retroreflectivity of 19 pavement marking panels, prepared with different types of glass bead at standard 30-m and non-standard measurement geometries. The non-standard geometries represented typical commercial airplane configurations. The primary purpose of the research was to evaluate the effects of the glass bead refractive index (RI) (1.5 versus 1.9) and the measurement geometry on pavement marking retroreflectivity.
Language: en