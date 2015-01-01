Abstract

Roadway departure crashes are a significant safety concern. The majority of these crashes occur on rural two-lane roadways, with a disproportionate number occurring on horizontal curves. The average crash rate for horizontal curves is about three times that of other highway segments. Curve-related crashes involve a number of roadway and driver causative factors, with speed being a preeminent factor. Implementing safety countermeasures on rural horizontal curves to address these crash types can improve the safety performance. Chevron alignment signs provide additional emphasis and guidance for drivers negotiating curves. To further emphasize the curve, some agencies have started using a sequential dynamic chevron warning system (SDCWS) which uses light emitting diode (LED) lights within each chevron sign to provide sequential lighted guidance through the curve. The research team evaluated 18 rural horizontal two-lane curves where a SDCWS had been implemented. Reference sites with similar characteristics were selected and included in the study. Models were developed using an empirical Bayes methodology for non-intersection (total) crashes and injury crashes. Additional countermeasures were present at some of the sites and were included in the model. Using these data, the study developed crash modification factors (CMFs) for SDCWS with a resulting CMF of 0.34 for total crashes (non-intersection) and 0.49 for injury crashes.

