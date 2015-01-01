Abstract

Cost considerations are critical in the analysis and prevention of traffic crashes. Integration of cost data into crash datasets facilitates the crash-cost analyses with all their related attributes. It is, however, a challenging task because of the lack of availability of unique identifiers across the databases and because of privacy and confidentiality regulations. This study performed a record linkage comparison between the deterministic and probabilistic approaches using attributes matching techniques with numerical distance and weight patterns under the Fellegi-Sunter approach. As a result, the deterministic algorithm developed using the exact match of the 14-digit police accident record number had an overall matching performance of 52.38% of real matched records, while the probabilistic algorithm had an overall matching performance of 70.41% with a quality measurement of the sensitivity of 99.99%. The deterministic approach was thus outperformed by the probabilistic approach by approximately 20% of records matched. The probabilistic matching with numerical variables seems to be a good matching strategy supported by quality variables. On record matching, a multivariable regression model was developed to model medical costs and identify factors that increase the costs of treating injured claimants in Puerto Rico.

Language: en