Abstract

Connected and automated vehicle technologies are expected to significantly contribute in improving mobility and safety. As connected and autonomous vehicles have not been used in practice at large scale, there are still some uncertainties in relation to their applications. Therefore, researchers utilize traffic simulation tools to model the presence of these vehicles. There are several studies on the impacts of vehicle connectivity and automation at the segment level. However, only a few studies have investigated these impacts on traffic flow at the network level. Most of these studies consider a uniform distribution of connected or autonomous vehicles over the network. They also fail to consider the interactions between heterogeneous drivers, with and without connectivity, and autonomous vehicles at the network level. Therefore, this study aims to realistically observe the impacts of these emerging technologies on traffic flow at the network level by incorporating adaptive fundamental diagrams in a mesoscopic simulation tool. The adaptive fundamental diagram concept considers spatially and temporally varying distributions of different vehicle types with heterogeneous drivers. Furthermore, this study considers the intersection capacity variations and fundamental diagram adjustments for arterial links resulting from the presence of different vehicle types and driver classes. The proposed methodology is applied to a large-scale network of Chicago. The results compare network fundamental diagrams and hysteresis loop areas for different proportions of connected and autonomous vehicles. In addition to quantifying impacts of connected and autonomous vehicles, the results demonstrate the impacts of various factors associated with these vehicles on traffic flow at the network level.

