Abstract

This paper discusses demand and willingness to pay for mobility as a service (MaaS) plans. Given the rising popularity of the MaaS concept, research exploring preferences and demand for such services is valuable to researchers and policy makers as well as other involved stakeholders and mobility operators. This research investigates individual preferences for MaaS utilizing data collected via questionnaire surveys from Greater Manchester, United Kingdom. The surveys collected socio-demographic data and data in relation to individuals' attitudes and typical mode use patterns, while stated preference data were also obtained by designing menu-based stated preference experiments where the respondents were able to create their ideal MaaS plan. A hybrid choice model is developed to explore user choices toward MaaS, while distributed willingness to pay values are estimated. A latent variable that captures the latent predisposition of people toward using multiple modes of transport is constructed. The results indicate that individuals who are more prone to using multimodal mobility options are willing to pay more for being offered both traditional and emerging mobility services as part of a monthly MaaS plan. Considering that the implementation of MaaS is still at an immature phase, while research efforts in relation to the demand for MaaS are limited, the results of this paper provide significant insights into individuals' preferences toward MaaS and the heterogeneity between different user segments, and could be exploited to formulate valuable plans and contribute to the successful implementation of MaaS.

