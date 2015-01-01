SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Webb M, Mansfield K. Australas. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1177/1039856220970047

33167664

OBJECTIVE: To investigate beliefs about treatment capabilities of medicinal cannabis (MC), the effect of recreational cannabis (RC) on mental health and online cannabis search trends.

METHOD: Participants (n = 117) completed an online survey, and search engine optimisation software was used to analyse internet search trends.

RESULTS: Half the participants perceived RC as harmful to mental health but were uncertain if it impairs treatment for depression or prevents anxiety. Participants believed MC can treat depression and/or anxiety. The Google keyword 'CBD oil' is most popular when seeking cannabis information and provides misinformation.

CONCLUSION: Australians are exposed to misinformation about MC online, explaining why participants believed that MC could treat anxiety and/or depression and why there is a reduction in the belief that RC is harmful to mental health. Health authorities should incorporate search engine optimisation strategies to provide accurate information about cannabis.


depression; anxiety; CBD oil; medicinal cannabis; recreational cannabis

