|
Citation
|
Webb M, Mansfield K. Australas. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33167664
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To investigate beliefs about treatment capabilities of medicinal cannabis (MC), the effect of recreational cannabis (RC) on mental health and online cannabis search trends.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; CBD oil; medicinal cannabis; recreational cannabis