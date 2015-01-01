|
Mansouri Jalilian M, Safarpour H, Bazyar J, Safi-Keykaleh M, Farahi-Ashtiani I, Khorshidi A. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e517.
33168075
OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) are major public health challenges of world health systems, and the main leading cause of death in children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. This study aimed to assess the epidemiology of RTCs in Ilam, Iran.
Accident; Risk factors; Road safety; Trauma; Vehicle; Road traffic injury