Mansouri Jalilian M, Safarpour H, Bazyar J, Safi-Keykaleh M, Farahi-Ashtiani I, Khorshidi A. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e517.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13104-020-05366-x

33168075

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) are major public health challenges of world health systems, and the main leading cause of death in children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. This study aimed to assess the epidemiology of RTCs in Ilam, Iran.

RESULTS: The total mortality rate due to RTCs has been increasing every year. There was a statistically significant relationship between age/sex and death or injury from RTCs in pedestrians, drivers, and passengers (p < 0.05). There was a significant relationship between the part of body trauma and RTCs in pedestrians (p < 0.001). Furthermore, a significant relationship was found between the type of vehicle and using seat belt with RTCs in drivers and passengers (p = 0.000).


Accident; Risk factors; Road safety; Trauma; Vehicle; Road traffic injury

