Citation
Vijayakumar L, Pathare S, Jain N, Nardodkar R, Pandit D, Krishnamoorthy S, Kalha J, Shields-Zeeman L. BMJ Open 2020; 10(11): e038636.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33168552
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: WHO reports that 78 of the 140 low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs) do not have a registration system for suicides and attempted suicides. Absence of data on suicide and attempted suicide in LMICs, which account for 79% of suicides worldwide, is a major impediment in understanding the magnitude of the problem and formulating prevention strategies to reduce suicide and self-harm. A comprehensive surveillance system has the potential to address this data gap. The objective of this study is to describe the development of a comprehensive surveillance system in rural India by adding a community based component and reflect on its added value in obtaining data on suicide and attempted suicide compared with relying only on hospital and police records.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; psychiatry; suicide & self-harm