Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies on children with disinhibited social engagement behavior (DSEB) and their caregivers have primarily been limited to institution-reared children.



OBJECTIVE: Using a sample of intact parent-child dyads, the current study examined the distinct contributions of dysfunctional (disconnected/extremely insensitive) parental behaviors and type of maltreatment on maltreated children's levels of DSEB. Child time in foster care and quality of attachment to caregiver were taken in account.



PARTICIPANTS: The sample comprised 67 children (1-5 years old) and their biological parent with substantiated maltreatment and recruited through child protective services between the years of 2008 and 2012.



METHODS: Observations of parent-child interactions were collected and child CPS files were consulted.



RESULTS: Results indicate that very few children (4%), in this predominantly neglected sample (79 %), showed high levels of DSEB. Levels of socioeconomic risks, child age, child sex, time in placement, or attachment to caregiver were not significantly related to DSEB. The vast majority of the children developed an insecure attachment to their parent (76 %), especially of the disorganized type (51 %). Finally, beyond neglect, which was no longer associated with DSEB in the final model, we found that the more the parent showed disconnected and extremely insensitive behavior (R2 =.10), in particular withdrawn behavior, the more the children exhibited DSEB.



CONCLUSION: Albeit of a small magnitude, we suggest that the quality of parental behavior could play a role in children's development and recovery of DSEB.

Language: en