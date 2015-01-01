|
Citation
|
van den Hondel KE, Punt P, Dorn T, Ceelen M, Aarts F, van der Zande D, van Kuijk S, Duijst W, Stumpel R, van Mesdag T, Vervoort W, IJzermans A, de Vries P, Verweij J, van Remmen J, Van Hooren R, Kruyver B, Buster M, Reijnders UJL. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33168418
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In 2012 and 2013 a movie and a book about a 'dignified end of life' were published in the Netherlands. These items described suicide using an 'exit bag' to establish asphyxiation using helium (the helium method). 'Right-to-die-organisations' inform the elderly about this method. The purpose of this study is to investigate whether the use of suicidal asphyxiation by means of the helium method substituted other, related, methods following its publication in the Netherlands.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
‘exit bag’; Asphyxial suicide; Documentation about suicide; Forensic physician; Plastic bag; Right-To-Die-Organisations