Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2012 and 2013 a movie and a book about a 'dignified end of life' were published in the Netherlands. These items described suicide using an 'exit bag' to establish asphyxiation using helium (the helium method). 'Right-to-die-organisations' inform the elderly about this method. The purpose of this study is to investigate whether the use of suicidal asphyxiation by means of the helium method substituted other, related, methods following its publication in the Netherlands.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: We analysed suicides in the Netherlands over the period from 1 July 2012 to 30 June 2019. We compared the number of deaths caused by the helium method with other, related, cases. Secondly, we related these deaths to the total number of inhabitants and suicides recorded by Statistics Netherlands.



RESULTS: The study showed a stable trend in the use of the helium method in the period 2012-2019 and this was the same for the other, related methods. Individuals using the helium method were significantly younger than those using other, related, methods. At the scene of death, information about suicide and suicide notes were found more often at 'helium method' cases than with the 'other, related, methods' cases. Family was significantly more often present during a helium method suicide than during suicide by other, related, methods.



DISCUSSION: The number of suicides by the helium method and other, related, cases is stable in the Netherlands over the past years. Therefore, we conclude that there is no substitution effect within this category of suicides. Whilst 'right-to-die-organisations' strive to inform the old and sick of the helium method, it is noteworthy that the individuals using the helium method are significantly younger than the individuals who choose other, related, methods.

