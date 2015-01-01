SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamasaki T, Hagihara A. Gerodontology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Gerodontology Society and John Wiley & Sons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ger.12506

PMID

33169853

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse malpractice litigation cases in Japan and identify the factors related to choking accidents in older people.

BACKGROUND: Choking while eating is common in older people and has potentially severe consequences.

METHODS: This study analysed court decisions related to choking accidents occurring in Japan between 2000 and 2015 that involved the death of an older person or permanent severe choking-related injury. A database of court decisions (n = 23) was constructed according to patient and caregiver characteristics, and nursing services. An analysis was performed on caregiver liability, and to identify factors related to choking accidents.

RESULTS: The court ruled that the caregiver was liable in 10 of the 23 cases. Liability was related to appropriate food choices, failure to monitor of eating or the non-performance of resuscitation after an accident. Prior knowledge of aspiration (P < .001), inappropriate assistance during the meal (P < .001), and inappropriate emergency treatment (P = .028) were more likely to be present in cases in which caregivers were judged liable than in those in which they were not.

CONCLUSIONS: Lack of appropriate assistance during the meal was the factor most strongly associated with a court ruling of caregiver liability for choking accidents in older people.


Language: en

Keywords

older people; caregiver; choking accidents; malpractice litigation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print