Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse malpractice litigation cases in Japan and identify the factors related to choking accidents in older people.



BACKGROUND: Choking while eating is common in older people and has potentially severe consequences.



METHODS: This study analysed court decisions related to choking accidents occurring in Japan between 2000 and 2015 that involved the death of an older person or permanent severe choking-related injury. A database of court decisions (n = 23) was constructed according to patient and caregiver characteristics, and nursing services. An analysis was performed on caregiver liability, and to identify factors related to choking accidents.



RESULTS: The court ruled that the caregiver was liable in 10 of the 23 cases. Liability was related to appropriate food choices, failure to monitor of eating or the non-performance of resuscitation after an accident. Prior knowledge of aspiration (P < .001), inappropriate assistance during the meal (P < .001), and inappropriate emergency treatment (P = .028) were more likely to be present in cases in which caregivers were judged liable than in those in which they were not.



CONCLUSIONS: Lack of appropriate assistance during the meal was the factor most strongly associated with a court ruling of caregiver liability for choking accidents in older people.

