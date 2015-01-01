|
Mii AE, McCoy K, Coffey HM, Meidlinger K, Sonnen E, Huit TZ, Flood MF, Hansen DJ. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33170112
Treatment utilization following child sexual abuse (CSA) is essential in combatting the various negative consequences of CSA. Youth may present to treatment for CSA with symptoms that cut across multiple diagnostic presentations that impact their ability to successfully engage in treatment. In particular, children who have difficulties with attention may have unique treatment needs following CSA. The purpose of this study was to examine how attention problems interplay with comorbid symptoms and how these clinical presentations impact treatment outcomes for youth who have been sexually abused. Participants included 323 families presenting to treatment for CSA. Youth were 7 to 19 years old, 78.5% female, and 76.6% identified as Caucasian/White.
Child sexual abuse; attention problems; comorbid symptoms; inattention