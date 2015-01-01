Abstract

Research integrating social convoy and continuing bonds frameworks suggests that deceased individuals can be included in convoys as connections may carry on after death. Building on this, we present a qualitative case study that explores whether such relationships are influenced by the way people die. Pauline, 67, compares the "natural" deaths of relatives to her husband's suicide. Analysis of Pauline's interview revealed that the unexplained death of her husband impacted her identity and contributed to his continued existence within her convoy. Consequently, the cause of death may be an important consideration for researchers integrating the social convoy and continuing bonds frameworks.

