Abstract

PURPOSE:

The purpose of this study was to examine the extent to which transgender people have observed negative transgender-related messages in the media and the relationship between negative media message exposure and the mental health of transgender people.



Methods:

In 2019, 545 transgender adults completed an online survey assessing demographics, negative transgender-related media messages, violence, and mental health. Separate multivariable logistic regression models examined the association of frequency of negative media exposure and clinically significant symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and global psychological distress.



Results:

Mean age of the sample was 31.2 years (standard deviation [SD] = 11.2). Nearly half identified as nonbinary (42.2%), 82.0% were White, non-Hispanic, 56.9% had a college degree, and 67.0% were financially insecure. The majority reported experiencing childhood abuse (60.6%) and abuse in adulthood (58.0%). The mean frequency of exposure to negative transgender-related media was 6.41 (SD = 2.9) with 97.6% of the sample reporting exposure to negative media depictions of transgender people across a range of mediums. In separate multivariable models adjusted for age, gender identity, race, education, income, and childhood/adult abuse, more frequent exposure to negative depictions of transgender people in the media was significantly associated with clinically significant symptoms of depression (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.18; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.08-1.29; p = 0.0003); anxiety (aOR = 1.26; 95% CI = 1.14-1.40; p < 0.0001); PTSD (aOR = 1.25; 95% CI = 1.16-1.34; p < 0.0001); and global psychological distress (aOR = 1.28; 95% CI = 1.15-1.42; p < 0.0001).



Conclusion:

Exposure to negative media messages from multiple sources necessitates multilevel interventions to improve the mental health of transgender people and curb stigma at its source.

