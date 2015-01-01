SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smith Slep AM, Heyman RE, Lorber MF, Linkh DJ. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usaa380

33169138

INTRODUCTION: We evaluated the effectiveness of New Orientation for Reducing Threats to Health from Secretive-problems That Affect Readiness (NORTH STAR), a community assessment, planning, and action framework to reduce the prevalence of suicidality, substance problems, intimate partner violence, and child abuse.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: One-third of U.S. Air Force bases worldwide were randomly assigned to NORTH STAR (n = 12) or an assessment-and-feedback-only condition (n = 12). Two Air Force-wide, cross-sectional, anonymous, web-based surveys were conducted of randomly selected samples assessing risk/protective factors and outcomes. This study was reviewed and approved by the institutional review board at the investigators' university and by the institutional review board at Fort Detrick.

RESULTS: NORTH STAR, relative to control, bases experienced a 33% absolute risk reduction in hazardous drinking rates and cumulative risk, although, given the small number of bases, these effects were not statistically significant.

CONCLUSIONS: Given its relatively low cost, use of empirically supported light-touch interventions, and emphasis on sustainability with existing resources, NORTH STAR may be a useful system for prevention of a range of adult behavioral health problems that are difficult to impact.


Language: en
