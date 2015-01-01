Abstract

Myths are widely held and often based on false beliefs. To improve patient safety and speed the translation of research to clinical practice, we highlight and then debunk 10 common myths regarding the assessment, treatment, and management of hospitalized patients at risk for suicide. Myths regarding hospital-based suicides are examined and empirical evidence that counters each myth is offered. Ten common myths regarding hospital-based suicides are found to be untrue or unsupported based on existing empirical evidence. Rethinking common beliefs and practices that lack empirical support and seeking alternatives based on research evidence is consistent with an emphasis on evidence-based practices leading to improved patient care and protection.

