Abstract

RATIONALE: Epidemiological data indicate that drivers testing positive for an opioid drug are twice as likely to cause a fatal car crash; however, there are limited controlled data available.

OBJECTIVES: The primary aim of this study was to assess the effects of a therapeutic dose range of oxycodone alone and in combination with alcohol on simulated driving performance.



METHODS: Healthy participants (n = 10) completed this within-subject, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized outpatient study. Six 7-h sessions were completed during which oxycodone (0, 5, 10 mg, p.o.) was administered 30 min before alcohol (0, 0.8 g/kg (15% less for women), p.o.) for a total of 6 test conditions. Driving assessments and participant-, observer-rated, psychomotor and physiological measures were collected in regular intervals before and after drug administration.



RESULTS: Oxycodone alone (5, 10 mg) did not produce any changes in driving outcomes or psychomotor task performance, relative to placebo (p > 0.05); however, 10 mg oxycodone produced increases in an array of subjective ratings, including sedation and impairment (p < 0.05). Alcohol alone produced driving impairment (e.g., decreased lateral control) (p < 0.05); however, oxycodone did not potentiate alcohol-related driving or subjective effects.



CONCLUSIONS: These preliminary data suggest that acute doses of oxycodone (5, 10 mg) do not significantly impair acuity on laboratory-based simulated driving models; however, 10 mg oxycodone produced increases in self-reported outcomes that are not compatible with safe driving behavior (e.g., sedation, impairment). Additional controlled research is needed to determine how opioid misuse (higher doses; parenteral routes of administration) impacts driving risk.

