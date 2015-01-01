Abstract

Cannabis legalization and common use has further driven the need for accurate THC detection and analysis for roadside testing. While reliable and accurate techniques, such as mass spectrometry (MS) exist for the analysis of THC, the market lacks technologies that are portable and can be utilized outside of a laboratory setting. Innovations utilizing unique technologies have steadily been increasing. These include carbon nanotubes, specifically semiconductor-enriched single-walled carbon nanotube (s-SWCNT) chemiresistors and carbon nanotubes with integrated molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs), giant magnetoresistive (GMR) biosensors, capillary electrophoresis (CE) with ultraviolet light-emitting diode-induced native fluorescence (UV-LEDIF), and electrochemical detection with the use of screen printed carbon electrodes and N-(4-amino-3-methoxyphenyl)-methanesulfonamide. Finally, a novel device has been recently launched to detect THC in the breath with the use of TLC and fluorescent probes. This review highlights the technologies that have been, and are being, explored to ultimately lead to a portable road-side test for THC once further testing in practice has been completed.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en