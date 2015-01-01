Abstract

Persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) is a clinical syndrome characterized by persistent unwanted feelings of sexual arousal that are not associated with any specific sexual arousal or stimulus. The severity of symptoms range from mild to severe distress that interrupts daily life for patients. We present a 44-year-old previously healthy woman who developed PGAD after involvement in a motor vehicle accident in 2018. After sustaining lower spinal trauma, 3 months later, she began to experience intermittent tingling feelings in her clitoris. She noticed that exacerbations in back pain were also associated with PGAD symptoms. These symptoms progressively worsened to which she was constantly feeling as if she was on the verge of an orgasm. Her quality of life was severely diminished for 3 months, after which she presented to gynecology. Treatment of lidocaine patches applied to the sacrum were found to completely eliminate the feelings of clitoral stimulation. She also began physical therapy for the residual back pain. One year after initiation of treatment, she has experienced significant improvement in both the back pain and PGAD symptoms. Her quality of life is much improved and plans on continuing a treatment plan of lidocaine patches and physical therapy. Recognition of PGAD in women is important for clinicians as that it can go undiagnosed for long periods of time and can interfere with quality of life for patients.

