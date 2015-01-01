|
Anjum F, Akram M, Shaharyar R, Yaseen M, Batool Z, Zafar A. J. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020; (69): 811-817.
(Copyright © 2020, Academic Research Publishing Group)
The present study aims to access the role of maternal health care knowledge and practices in developing postpartum depressive symptoms among Pakistani women. The data was collected from 400 rural mothers, having a child up to one year of age in four rural towns of Faisalabad. An interview schedule approach was used for collection of data.
