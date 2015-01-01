Abstract

The present study aims to access the role of maternal health care knowledge and practices in developing postpartum depressive symptoms among Pakistani women. The data was collected from 400 rural mothers, having a child up to one year of age in four rural towns of Faisalabad. An interview schedule approach was used for collection of data.



RESULTS showed that lack of education, income, maternal health care knowledge and health care practices were the most important predictors of postpartum depression. The values of chi-square (26.419) and (59.734) showed a highly significant association (P = 0.000) between lack of health care knowledge and postpartum depressive symptoms and health care practices as well as postpartum depressive symptoms, respectively. Additionally, the compulsion of social taboos (eat specific food, not allow to go outside home, infant care, spouse attachment) in the antenatal/postpartum period increased the level of emotional distress such as low mood, anxiety, poor concentration and stress. The study suggested that women's consultancy with a health care professional to obtain postpartum instructions is beneficial for healthy mothers and their child.

