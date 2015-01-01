|
Zhu FL, Feng QQ. Fire Mater. 2020; 44(6): 844-853.
In this study, radiant reflective, flame retardant and water vapor permeable coatings were fabricated on aramid fabric (AF) for thermal radiation protective clothing by using a simple cost-effective coating method, which included an aluminum paste, APP-PER-MEL and a silk fibroin powder in the TPU solution system. The permeability, flame retardancy, thermal stability, radiative spectral reflectance, as well as RPP of these prepared fabrics were characterized and compared with the pure AF and aluminum-foiled AF (AF-AF).
aluminum paste; firefighter protective clothing; flame retardancy; permeability; thermal reflection