Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine whether adolescents with and without attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) differ regarding their friendships. The sample comprised 107 adolescents (59 ADHD, 48 typically developing comparison), ages 13 to 18 years. Adolescents and their parents completed questionnaires that measured the number and duration of the adolescents' friendships, the frequency of contact they had with their friends, and the characteristics of their friends. Adolescents with and without ADHD did not differ in the number of friends they nominated, the duration of their friendships, and the frequency of contact with friends. Adolescents with ADHD were more likely to have friends who were younger or older by two or more years and close friends with behavior problems than comparison adolescents. Girls with ADHD had fewer of their friendships corroborated by parents than girls without ADHD, and fewer of their best friends attending their school. Only girls with ADHD had friends whom they initially met online.

Language: en