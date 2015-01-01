Abstract

Children's flourishing is likely to be associated with achieving a positive mental and physical quality of life, which is considered as an important factor for helping children to overcome psychological adversity during the critical stage of emotional development. This study examined the relationships between children's flourishing and childhood depression. This was a cross-sectional study using the 2011-2012 National Children's Health Survey in the U.S. The conceptual framework that guided this study was a modified ecological system theory model. Multiple regressions were performed to investigate the associations between flourishing and pediatric depression, controlling for demographics, physical activity-related behaviors, family and environmental conditions. A total of 45,309 children (representing 33,293,823 children at the population level) were identified in this study (mean age: 13.63 years; female: 48.7%). Children's childhood depression was highly related to direct parenting functions, individual needs and environmental availabilities and accessibilities from a socioecological perspective. This study revealed multiple dimensions of how sociological factors influence children's flourishing and mental health. Parents' involvement in children's physical activities and family and social support are crucial for children's flourishing and mental health status. More attention needs to be paid to provide children with family and social support to help them to overcome and reduce childhood depression.

