Cheng X, Ma Y, Li J, Cai Y, Li L, Zhang J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e8212.
33172124
Kindergarten teachers are often exposed to great stress. Considering that, mindfulness has been demonstrated to act as a critical role in the psychological well-being of kindergarten teachers. The present study assessed mindfulness in teaching (MT), psychological distress and emotional intelligence (EI) among 511 kindergarten teachers in mainland China and investigated the mediating role of EI to explore the association mechanism between kindergarten teachers' MT and psychological distress. The major results suggested that kindergarten teachers' MT was negatively related to their psychological distress (depression, anxiety, and stress).
psychological distress; mindfulness; emotional intelligence (EI); kindergarten teacher