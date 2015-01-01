Abstract

The present study aimed to investigate whether a mother's anxiety, depression, prenatal perception of childbirth, and experience with delivery, assessed from pregnancy to three months postpartum, were associated with her perception of her infant's negative affectivity (NA). The participant sample was composed of 76 primiparous mothers and their healthy babies (58% boys, 42% girls). During pregnancy, mothers independently filled out the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), and the Wijma Delivery Expectancy/Experience Questionnaires (W-DEQ) version A. One month after giving birth, the mothers filled out the W-DEQ version B. Finally, three months after giving birth, they completed the EPDS, the STAI, and the four Infant Behaviour Questionnaire (IBQ-R) scales of NA. Linear regression analyses showed that perinatal FoB, trait anxiety, and depression were associated with a maternal perception of higher infant NA. Studies on perinatal parental health and child outcomes should include assessments of the relation between anxiety during pregnancy and postpartum depression in order to prevent any negative impacts on the temperaments of children.

Language: en