|
Citation
|
Levine D, Horesh D. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e535368.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33173505 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Fibromyalgia (FM), a poorly understood rheumatic condition, is characterized by chronic pain and psychiatric comorbidities, most notably depression and anxiety. Additional symptoms include sleep difficulties, fatigue, and various cognitive impairments. Furthermore, FM is surrounded by social stigma, due to the unclear nature and etiology of this condition. While there is widespread evidence for the emotional and psychological suffering of those with FM, the scope of suicidality, as well as the underlying factors that are associated with suicidal ideation and behavior among this population, are not well understood. The present review, which is the first of its kind, aims to summarize existing data on the prevalence of suicide-related outcomes among FM patients, highlight factors associated with suicidal ideation and behavior in FM, and identify gaps in the literature to better inform research and clinical care. Studies were extracted from the literature that measured suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, and/or completed suicide among FM patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; review; suicidality; suicidal behavior; suicidal ideation; chronic pain; fibromyalgia