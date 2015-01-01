SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rohith G, Dutta S, Sreenath GS. Cureus 2020; 12(10): e10814.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.10814

33173623 PMCID

Penile strangulation is an uncommon condition that mandates emergent management to remove the constricting device and restoring penile blood flow. Different kinds of metallic and non-metallic objects were placed over the penis due to various reasons but mostly due to autoerotic intentions. We present a case of a middle-aged male who presented to the emergency with penile strangulation by a hard plastic bottle, which was successfully removed using a bone-cutter. The patient had an uneventful recovery without any immediate complications. Treatment aims at decompressing the penis to restore blood flow and maintain urethral continuity. Early removal of the constricting object with minimal discomfort to the patient prevents long term complications such as urethral stricture and priapism.


penile strangulation

