Carvalho ML, Costa APC, Monteiro CFS, Figueiredo MLF, Avelino FVSD, Rocha SS. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(Suppl 3): e20200332.
OBJECTIVE: Identify in literature the social determinants of health related to suicide in the elderly, according to the model proposed by Dahlgren and Whitehead.
METHOD: Integrative review of articles indexed in the databases BDENF, CINAHL, LILACS, and MEDLINE, with the following main descriptors: aged, suicide, social determinants of health, and risk factors. Primary studies were included which addressed social determinants of health and suicide in the elderly.
RESULTS: From the 19 articles analyzed, three categories emerged: proximal social determinants of health (male gender, mental disorders, physical illnesses, white race, 70-74 years old); intermediate social determinants of health (substance abuse, use of alcohol or psychotropic drugs, marital status, marital, social, and family problems, violence, previous suicide attempt, history of admission to psychiatric service); and distal social determinants of health (schooling, economic issues, sanitation, stressful events).
CONCLUSION: Proximal determinants have more effects on suicide. Intermediate determinants are composed mainly of changeable factors. Distal determinants showed lesser associations.
Language: en