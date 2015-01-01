SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Callahan KE, Stori SA, Donahue JJ. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23086

PMID

33175435

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine concurrent and 3-month prospective associations between a multidimensional measure of psychological inflexibility and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among participants with a self-harm history.

METHOD: Participants completed measures of NSSI, psychological inflexibility, negative urgency, and depression at baseline (N = 106, Mage  = 34.70, SD = 9.43, 66% women), and were again assessed at follow-up (N = 86).

RESULTS: Participants currently engaging in NSSI reported significantly higher psychological inflexibility as compared to those who have ceased NSSI. After controlling for covariates, psychological inflexibility was concurrently associated with NSSI recency and longitudinally predicted perceived likelihood of future NSSI. Psychological inflexibility was not associated with new NSSI acts after including baseline covariates. Finally, psychological inflexibility subscales demonstrated differential relationships with various NSSI functions.

CONCLUSION: Results highlight the psychological inflexibility model's utility in understanding NSSI and have implications for future research that may inform clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

experiential avoidance; self-directed violence; nonsuicidal self-injury; ACT; psychological inflexibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print