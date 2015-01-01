Abstract

This paper discusses the lessons learned from a partnership project on suicide prevention carried out with Inuit organisations in Nunavut and Nunavik. The aim was to identify research needs, processes, and opportunities for knowledge translation to guide suicide prevention activities. Key reflections among partners regarding regional needs and the potential roles of research in suicide prevention in northern Canada are described as well as the three identified priorities: (1) focusing on community mobilisation; (2) supporting access to scientific information; and (3) supporting the adaptation of evaluation criteria and protocols of ongoing community activities. Strategies to address these priorities are presented.

Language: en