Abstract

We report the case of a 49-year-old female patient who suffered from anosmia following an apparently mild head trauma when bumping into a door at her home. She reported no other accompanying symptoms after the injury that day. Olfactory function was completely lost, which was noted the day after the trauma. Gustatory function remained normal. Magnetic resonance imaging indicated lesions/bleeding in the right frontal lobe and in the area of the olfactory sulcus/bulb. The present case indicates that in case of apparently mild head trauma with anosmia, an MRI scan of the head should be performed because of suspect brain damage. This case also points to the deeper question how to gauge severity of head trauma.

Language: en