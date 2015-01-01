|
Citation
|
Ashton J, Rheenen DV, Pryor L. J. Educ. Cult. Stud. 2020; 4(3): e171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Scholink)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines how male hegemony in team sports, such as football, promote homophobia as a form of symbolic violence and a powerful mechanism of social control. The research included the survey administration of the Attitudes Toward Gay Men (ATG) scale (Herek, 1984, 1994) to one Division I college football team on the west coast of the United States, measuring participants' relative levels of homophobia.
Language: en