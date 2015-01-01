Abstract

In Italy, as in many countries, it is difficult to measure the phenomenon of youthful deviance and associate it with the role of educational institutions in growth and training. It is a silent, hidden, overbearing bond, which is not measurable by the indicators represented in the social, psychological and economic systems and which often hides one or many truths (misunderstandings, personal, family and socio-economic distress, baby crime, gang initiation). We will try to highlight the elements of this link.What can be done to reduce the discomfort of young people that very often results in aggressive behavior towards themselves and towards others?

Language: en