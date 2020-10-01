Abstract

We present a rare case of the intentional poisoning of a neonate. An 8-day old child presented to an academic pediatric emergency department (ED) with respiratory distress and decreased intake. In the ED the patient was stabilized, and workup uncovered an anion gap metabolic acidosis. Blood, urine, and CSF cultures were negative at 48 h and a metabolic screen revealed elevated glycine. Calcium oxalate crystals were later found in the urinalysis, raising concern for ethylene glycol poisoning. The patient's father admitted to mixing antifreeze with the child's formula. The workup of an ill or distressed neonate should be methodical, ruling out sepsis, inborn errors of metabolism, cardiac disease, trauma, and less common etiologies such as intestinal catastrophes, renal or hepatic disease, neurologic disease, drug withdrawal, non-accidental trauma, formula mixing errors, and poisoning.

