Abstract

Accidents while using lawn mowers are often reported, but chest injuries are rare. We report a case of a penetrating pulmonary injury due to a rusty nail thrown by a lawn mower. A 63-year-old man injured his left precordium by a thrown object while using a lawn mower; he thereafter visited a nearby hospital. A computed tomography image showed a left-sided pneumothorax and a penetrating pulmonary injury of the left upper lobe due to a foreign body. Pneumothorax was treated with thoracic drainage and resolved. He was transferred to our hospital on the second day after the injury, and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery was performed to remove the foreign body. Surgical findings showed a penetrating wound in the left upper lobe and leakage of pus from its margin. The foreign body was a rusty nail. The penetrating wound was treated by partial pulmonary resection to control the infection. Histopathological findings revealed the formation of a lung abscess. Penetrating pulmonary injuries do not require surgical treatment for most patients. However, residual foreign bodies can cause lung abscesses. The removal of foreign bodies depends on the type of injury as well as the type and location of the foreign body. Theoretically, the foreign body should be removed and the penetrating pulmonary injury should be treated, if possible, to control infection.

Language: en