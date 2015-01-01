|
Citation
|
Anderson DS, Cathcart J, Wilson I, Hides J, Leung F, Kerr D. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000806.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33178442 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this systematic review was to explore the incidence of lower limb musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries sustained by rugby union, rugby league, soccer, Australian Rules and Gaelic football players under 18 years. The review sought to identify the mechanisms and types of injury sustained and to compare between sports.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Epidemiology; Australian football; Football; Sporting injuries