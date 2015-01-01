Abstract

Head injury is the largest cause of mortality in paediatric trauma. Infants (<1 year old) are a high-risk group and vulnerable to non-accidental injury. A single-centre retrospective study at a major trauma centre collected data on infants presenting with a head injury over a 48-month period. 1127 infants presented with a head injury. 135 CT heads were performed. 38% of scans showed intracranial pathology. The decision about which infants to send for CT scans remains complex. Liberal use risks over-exposure to ionising radiation while restrictive use may miss subtler injuries.

