Braunold D, Lewis H, O'Neill B, Edmonds N. BMJ Paediatr Open 2020; 4(1): e000779.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33178899 PMCID
Abstract
Head injury is the largest cause of mortality in paediatric trauma. Infants (<1 year old) are a high-risk group and vulnerable to non-accidental injury. A single-centre retrospective study at a major trauma centre collected data on infants presenting with a head injury over a 48-month period. 1127 infants presented with a head injury. 135 CT heads were performed. 38% of scans showed intracranial pathology. The decision about which infants to send for CT scans remains complex. Liberal use risks over-exposure to ionising radiation while restrictive use may miss subtler injuries.
Keywords
child abuse; neuropathology