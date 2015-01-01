Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the current evidence on dating interventions, their theoretical underpinnings and effectiveness for adult neuro-atypical populations.



METHODS: A literature search was completed using CINAHL, Communication Source, PsycARTICLES, PsycINFO, SocINDEX, MEDLINE, Embase, AMED and EMB Reviews (all), for English-language, peer-reviewed studies into interventions for relationships or dating among adults with acquired brain injuries (ABI), learning disabilities or autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). Demographic data and intervention details were extracted for all included studies. Standard checklists were used for methodological quality and intervention description. Narrative synthesis for studies rating above poor quality.



RESULTS: A total of 11 studies (13 articles) were eligible, ABI (n = 6), learning disability (n = 4), ASD (n = 1). These comprised five comparison or control group studies, two pre-post studies and four case studies. The methodological quality was varied, but intervention descriptions were generally poor. While all studies reported positive outcomes, firm conclusions on their effectiveness are difficult due to the high number of before-after analyses and variation in content and outcome measures used.



CONCLUSIONS: More high-quality studies are needed to assess the effectiveness of interventions. Also, greater consensus is needed on the key behaviors for dating and relationships and the measures to assess these.



IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION Intimate relationships are important to quality of life, but challenging for many people in neuro-atypical populations. There are a small number of researched interventions to support dating or marital relationships among adults with ABI, ASD or learning disabilities. Rehabilitation professionals should ask about dating and relationships and support people if this area is identified as important. Rehabilitation professionals should consider different interventions for dating skills and marital relationships.

