Citation
Bailey E, Teh Z, Bleeker C, Simmons M, Robinson J. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33181863
Abstract
AIM: Youth suicide research stands to benefit from involving young people with lived experience as research partners; however, there may be a number of barriers to doing this successfully. The aim of this study was to identify the extent to which international youth suicide prevention researchers actively partner with young people in intervention research design, and to explore the barriers, facilitators and benefits to such engagement.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide prevention; codesign; public patient involvement; youth participation