Abstract

Drowsiness is a leading cause of traffic and industrial accidents, costing lives and productivity. Electroencephalography (EEG) signals can reflect awareness and attentiveness, and low-cost consumer EEG headsets are available on the market. The use of these devices as drowsiness detectors could increase the accessibility of safety and productivity-enhancing devices for small businesses and developing countries. We conducted a systemic review of currently available, low-cost, consumer EEG-based drowsiness detection systems. We sought to determine whether consumer EEG headsets could be reliably utilized as rudimentary drowsiness detection systems. We included documented cases describing successful drowsiness detection using consumer EEG-based devices, including the Neurosky MindWave, InteraXon Muse, Emotiv Epoc, Emotiv Insight, and OpenBCI. Of 46 relevant studies, ~27 reported an accuracy score. The lowest of these was the Neurosky Mindwave, with a minimum of 31%. The second lowest accuracy reported was 79.4% with an OpenBCI study. In many cases, algorithmic optimization remains necessary. Different methods for accuracy calculation, system calibration, and different definitions of drowsiness made direct comparisons problematic. However, even basic features, such as the power spectra of EEG bands, were able to consistently detect drowsiness. Each specific device has its own capabilities, tradeoffs, and limitations. Widely used spectral features can achieve successful drowsiness detection, even with low-cost consumer devices; however, reliability issues must still be addressed in an occupational context.

