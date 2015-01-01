|
Chen J, Jiang H, Justice LM, Lin TJ, Purtell KM, Ansari A. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e586991.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33178087 PMCID
Interactions with teachers and peers are critical for children's social, behavioral, and academic development in the classroom context. However, these two types of interpersonal interactions in the classroom are usually pursued via separate lines of inquiries. The current study bridges these two areas of research to examine the way in which teachers influence child-perceived peer social support and peer victimization for 2,678 children within 183 classrooms in preschool through grade three. Two levels of teacher influence are considered, namely teacher-child closeness and conflict relationships at the child-level, and teacher management of interpersonal interactions at the classroom-level.
Language: en
child-perception of peer social experiences; classroom social management; peer social support; peer victimization; teacher–child relationships