Citation
Kazeminia M, Salari N, Vaisi-Raygani A, Jalali R, Abdi A, Mohammadi M, Daneshkhah A, Hosseinian-Far M, Shohaimi S. Health Qual. Life Outcomes 2020; 18(1): e363.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
33176811
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Physical activity and exercise are among the most important, simplest, and cheapest approaches to anxiety treatment, especially for the elderly. Their positive effects on improvement of mental disorders in the elderly have attracted a considerable level of attention. Therefore, the present study was conducted to determine the effect of sport on reducing anxiety in the elderly using meta-analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Sport; Elderly; Anxiety; Meta-analysis