|
Citation
|
Cooley C, Park Y, Ajilore O, Leow A, Nyenhuis SM. J. Asthma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33176512
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: High rates of anxiety and depression exist among asthma patient populations. This scoping review will examine the existing interventional therapies that address depression and anxiety symptoms in patients with asthma. Data Sources: Pubmed, Cochrane, Psychinfo, CINAHL, Google Scholar and EMBASE databases were searched using the following search terms: 'anxiety asthma', 'panic disorder asthma' and 'depression asthma' with a randomized clinical trial filter and additional filters to exclude exclusion criteria. Study Selections: Study selections included only randomized control trials with anxiety and/or depression and/or panic disorder outcomes as primary or secondary outcomes. Only full-text articles in the English language were included.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Asthma; Depression; Anxiety; Antidepressants; Psychotherapy; Cognitive Behavior Therapy; Complementary and alternative medicine; Lifestyle medicine; Panic Disorder