SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Glodstein SL. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/02793695-20201104-01

PMID

33180948

Abstract

Advanced practice RNs (APRNs) are in a unique position to address suicide by conducting assessments at each contact with all patients. A study conducted in 2017 examined APRNs' attitudes toward suicide by analyzing quantitative data. After completing the survey, participants were able to comment on their experiences with suicide and provide opinions about the study. The comments yielded qualitative data that contain personal, powerful messages about the participants' experiences. Examining these comments raises awareness about our practice and experiences with suicide. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print