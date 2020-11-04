Abstract

Advanced practice RNs (APRNs) are in a unique position to address suicide by conducting assessments at each contact with all patients. A study conducted in 2017 examined APRNs' attitudes toward suicide by analyzing quantitative data. After completing the survey, participants were able to comment on their experiences with suicide and provide opinions about the study. The comments yielded qualitative data that contain personal, powerful messages about the participants' experiences. Examining these comments raises awareness about our practice and experiences with suicide. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

