Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ice hockey injury patterns in Europe were last evaluated in the 1990s.



Purpose: The aim of this study was to assess the frequency, type, location, and incidence of traumatic injuries, as well as the prevalence and relative effect of overuse injuries in professional male ice hockey players.



Study Design: Descriptive epidemiology study.



Methods: Traumatic injuries were assessed using a standardized injury report form over a 1-year period (including the preparatory phase and season). The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre Overuse Injury Questionnaire was used to determine overall and substantial overuse injuries and their relative effect on ice hockey players.



Results: Five Swiss National League teams participated in the study. From a total of 321 recorded injuries, 179 led to time loss from sport. The game-related time-loss injury incidence during the season was 88.6/1000 player-game hours.Time-loss injuries affected mainly the hip/groin/thigh region (23%), followed by the head (17%). Most time-loss injuries were classified as muscle strains (24%), followed by concussions (18%). The most common injury mechanism involved collision with an opponent's body (31%), and right forward players (23%) were most likely to report a game-related injury. Most injuries (27%) occurred within the defending zone along the boards. The average prevalence rates of all overuse and substantial overuse injuries were 49% and 13%, respectively. The hip/groin displayed the highest average prevalence for all overuse problems (16%), translating to the highest relative effect.



Conclusion: Muscle strains and concussions were the most frequent time-loss injuries in Swiss professional ice hockey players. The hip/groin was the most affected region for both traumatic and overuse injuries.

Language: en