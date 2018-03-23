|
Barth T, McKay MP, Smith R. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33179965
OBJECTIVE: On March 23, 2018 a Tesla Model X driver was killed in Mountain View, CA after colliding with a previously collapsed crash attenuator at a speed of 31.7 m/s (70.8 mph). The attenuator, which must be repaired following a collision, had been struck 11 days prior by a 2010 Toyota Prius at a minimum speed of 33.9 m/s (75.8 mph). The Toyota driver survived. The maintenance of traffic safety hardware and benefit of the crash attenuator are evaluated.
Crash; acceleration; attenuator; energy; impact; survivability